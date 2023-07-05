Andhra Pradesh Police planning to deploy Quick Reaction Team at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, says DIG

July 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Police Department is contemplating deployment of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in front of the Lord Venkateswara temple complex at Tirumala as a part of the measures to strengthen the security at the hill shrine, Anantapur DIG R.N. Ammi Reddy has said.

Speaking to the media on July 5 (Wednesday), Mr. Ammi Reddy said that the QRT team would be formed with highly-trained personnel drawn from the Organisation to Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), the Armed Police and the District Police.

“A chamber has been proposed to be set up on the northern side of the main entrance of the temple. The QRT personnel will be equipped with sophisticated weapons, headgear and bullet-proof jackets. The team will keep a strict vigil on the main entrance of the temple complex and swing into action during exigency. The team led by an Inspector-rank officer will be permanently positioned at the identified spot and work round the clock,” said the DIG.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to a question, Mr. Reddy said that the Police Department was consistently upgrading the security arrangements at the temple in coordination with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and other allied security wings.

The temple security committee, during its meeting in June, also formed several working groups and assigned them specific jobs and was awaiting their reports. A team of senior officials who shall study and discuss their reports would request the TTD later through the government for implementing the recommendations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT