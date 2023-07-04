Andhra Pradesh police opens Cyber Bully Sheet against a social media activist

July 04, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The police opened a cyber bully sheet against a TDP sympathiser and social media activist, Swetha Kota, of Tirupati. She has been using the social media handles in the name of Swathi Reddy, the police mentioned in the sheet. This is the first instance of the police opening a cyber bully sheet in the State.

The cyber bully sheet, opened by the Tirupati Urban Police, is intended to monitor her, who is stated to be aggressive on social media platforms. She is accused of indulging in abusing women or provoking people on religious, political, caste or other grounds, the police maintained in the sheet.

According to the police, she went to the United Kingdom for studies in 2020 and since then she had been living there.

