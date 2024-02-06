ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association condemns the killing of Red Sanders Task Force constable by smugglers

February 06, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Association leaders seek stern action against the accused and sanction of aid to the bereaved family

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) condemned the killing of Red Sanders Task Force police constable B. Ganesh in Annamayya district.

The red sanders smugglers killed Ganesh by hitting him with their vehicle, when he tried to stop it for checking at Piler, said APPOA State president Janakula Srinivasa Rao.

The deceased police constable was working in the 14th Battalion in Anantapur, but was on deputation to Red Sanders Task Force in Annamayya district, the association leaders said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Condemning the brutal killing, Mr. Srinivasa Rao appealed to the government to take stern action against the accused, and help the bereaved family in all aspects.

The association leaders expressed condolences to the family members of the slain constable.

