Andhra Pradesh: police launch ‘face wash’ programme to prevent road accidents

The drive is taken up between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on all stretches in Eluru district

The Eluru district police have launched the ‘face wash’ programme in a bid to prevent road accidents.

The police stopped the vehicles plying on the road between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday at Koyyalagudem, and asked the drivers to wash their faces.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma had directed all the police stations in Jangareddygudem, Polavaram, Nuzvid and Eluru divisions to implement the drive.

“The police will stop the vehicles on the national and State highways and other roads, ask the drivers to wash their faces and wait for some time so that they will come out of the sleepy mood,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.

“In Peddapadu, Chebrolu, Dwaraka Tirumala and Bhimadole police station limits, we have lengthy national highways. A few accident spots have also been identified in other areas,” he added.

The police have observed that most of the accidents are taking place between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. as the drivers fall at the wheel during that time.

“The programme will also help check drunk driving and prevent other crimes as well,” the SP said.