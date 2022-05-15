Andhra Pradesh Police initiative to de-stress personnel

Psychologists to conduct counselling sessions at all police stations in the State from May 16

The Police Department in Andhra Pradesh, in an attempt to relieve stress and depression among its staff members and officers, will conduct counselling sessions from May 16 in all the police stations.

The sessions will be conducted for those forming a part of the VIP bandobust duty, law and order, court duty, traffic regulation, and anti-Naxal operation. Those attending to spot incidents, tracking anti-social elements, and detecting pending cases will also be covered.

“A few officers are feeling stress out and depressed while discharging their duties because of several health and family problems. To reach out to them, the Police Department has decided to provide counselling to the employees. Qualified psychologists will conduct the sessions to the needy officers and staff members,” Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said.

“If the officers are stress-free, they can perform well and extend quality service to the people. They can also maintain good health and take care of their families well,” he says.

“Those facing health issues, family problems, and mental stress can attend the sessions,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu.

“The counsellors will speak to all police personnel, right from IPS officers to constables, and give counselling to those needing it,” the DGP says.

“The personnel are also advised to practice yoga and meditation. The decision to give counselling has been taken to prevent the personnel from taking the extreme step,” he says.