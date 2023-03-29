Andhra Pradesh: police in a fix after Pulivendula firing incident victim knocks the doors of private hospital for treatment

March 29, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Chittoor police found themselves to be in a fix when Masthan Basha, who was injured in a gunfire incident in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Tuesday, sought admission to a private hospital for the removal of bullet pellets from his limbs.

According to a police officer in Chittoor, Mohaboob Basha alias Masthan Basha, was injured when one Bharat Yadav fired at him with a revolver. He was initially rushed to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa on Tuesday. Another person, Dileep, had died of bullet injuries in the incident.

After taking initial treatment at RIMS in Kadapa, Basha went to a private hospital at Kongareddipalle here.

The hospital’s surgeon and proprietor, who is also a native of Pulivendula, told the media that Basha sought admission to their hospital around midnight of Tuesday after contending that he was hurt in a road mishap.

“But, we came to know the facts about Pulivendula firing and injuries to Basha this morning. After talking to the local police, we decided to perform the required surgical treatment. The impact of bullet injuries is such that the bones in arms and thighs are fractured,” he said.

After the news of Basha getting treatment at a Chittoor hospital went viral, the Chittoor I-Town police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sub-Inspector (One-Town) said that the hospital surgeon had consented to perform surgery on Basha. “The surgery is going on,” the police officer said at around 6.15 pm on Wednesday. To prevent any unpleasant incident at the hospital, police personnel were deployed for security.