Andhra Pradesh police grant permission to TDP Yuva Galam, ‘subject to conditions’

January 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on January 24 (Tuesday) said that the police had granted permission to Yuva Galam, a 4,000-km-long padayatra set to be undertaken by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh from Kuppam on January 27, ‘subject to certain conditions’

“The TDP leaders had made a representation to Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy, seeking permission to hold a public meeting in Kuppam. After considering several factors, permission has been accorded for the padayatra, subject to certain conditions,” Mr. Rishant Reddy told the media.

Some social media groups were spreading rumors to blame the police and the government, claiming that ‘permission was not given to Yuva Galam’, the SP said.

He said that no obstruction should be caused to the movement of people, vehicular traffic, and emergency services during the padayatra. The timings of public meetings should be adhered to and no damage should be done to public or private property.

Mr. Reddy said that no meetings would be held on roads. As per the permission, the organisers should arrange ambulances with first-aid and medical equipment and keep a fire extinguisher near the venue to deal with any emergency. Bursting firecrackers is strictly prohibited. The organisers should ensure that their party workers and meeting participants do not carry deadly weapons to the meeting venue. They should obey the orders of the police on duty from time to time and cooperate in maintaining the law and order and traffic control.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leaders looking after the arrangements for the padayatra took objection to the police restrictions.

