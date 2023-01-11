Andhra Pradesh: Police foil TDP’s ‘Kavali Chalo’ stir, taken up in protest against ‘increase’ in attacks on Dalits

January 11, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NELLORE

Tension mounted in Kavali in SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday as activists of the Telugu Desam Party attempted to enter the town in large numbers in protest against the alleged increase in attacks on Dalits.

Police dispersed the TDP activists, who poured into the town from different places defying GO 1 that bans public meetings and rallies on roads.

Additional police force was deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA Dola Balaveeranjenya Swamy, who tried to proceed to Kavali from Kondepi, was kept under house arrest by the Prakasam police.

Denying charges by TDP leaders, SPSR Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao told the media that the police acted swiftly and impartially in dealing with complaints filed by the aggrieved persons in three cases.

In the first case, one Duggirala Karunkar at Musunuru village in the district died by suicide after he was reportedly disallowed from catching fish in two tanks taken on sub-lease from the Fishermen Cooperative Society.

The SP said Kethireddy Jagadeesh Reddy and his follower Suresh Reddy, who allegedly harassed him, were arrested and cases were registered under SCs/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Chargesheet was filed in this case on January 6, he added.

Referring to the attack on Gochipatala Teja of Ulavapalla village of Dagadarthi mandal at a petrol bunk, a case has been registered against one Maheswara Rao and his driver Masthan under the same Act, he said.

Both were arrested and later notices were served on a direction from the court concerned. Further probe was on.

Referring to the case where a suicide attempt was made by one Harsha of Kadanutala village on December 28, 2022, due to ‘unknown reasons’, Mr. Vijaya Rao said that the case was under investigation and the person is out of danger.