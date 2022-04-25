Andhra Pradesh: Police foil ‘Chalo CMO’ by teachers’ unions

Government forms committee to examine CPS issue

Police personnel preventing members teacher unions, from proceeding towards the CMO, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Several teachers and members of the teachers' associations were detained by the police in the city on Monday.

Following the 'Chalo CMO' call given by teachers' associations, led by the United Teachers Forum, against the contributory pension scheme (CPS), the city police cordoned off several roads and deployed personnel to prevent the entry of protestors into Guntur district at Kanakadurga Varadhi and Prakasam Barrage.

The police posted pickets at the Pundit Nehru Bus Station, railway station and other areas and foiled the bid of several teachers, who came in groups and held placards.

According to reports, over 100 protestors were detained in the morning and were released later in the evening. Also, several activists were placed under house arrest.

Panel formed

Meanwhile, the State government constituted a committee to examine the issue of CPS and to deliberate with the employees' association.

According to a government order, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and the Chief Secretary to Government have been named as the members of the committee. The committee was asked to discuss with the employees' associations and furnish recommendations to the government.

‘Another excuse’

Meanwhile, teachers’ associations called the new committee constitution another excuse to sideline the issue.

In a release, AP Teachers Federation president Ch. Majula and secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said that the YSRCP which promised to cancel CPS immediately after forming the government prolonged the issue to date and had now formed another committee to sideline the issue.

They said the teachers would stage a protest on Tuesday evening by wearing black ribbons at all the Taluka offices across the State.