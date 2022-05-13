Andhra Pradesh: police crack the whip on ganja addicts in Narsipatnam

May 13, 2022 19:03 IST

One person arrested for ‘selling’ ganja to the youth; 14 youths held for consuming ganja

The rape of a six-year-old girl, which was reported from Narsipatnam (Town) on May 6, has sent shock waves among the residents as well as the Anakapalli district police.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that the accused B. Sai (20) is a ganja addict. What shocked them further was that not just Sai, but a number of youth and teenagers from several colonies in the town were addicted to weed.

According to the locals, with the availability of ganja from the neighbouring Agency areas, a number of youth are reportedly turning into ganja addicts.

Residents of a few colonies in Narsipatnam, especially women, are facing inconvenience due to the ganja addicts at public places. Videos of a few women alleging apathy from the police side in responding promptly to the menace, went viral in social media, after the rape of the minor.

Many of the youth even sell the ganja by packing them in small sachets for easy money, according to the locals. The issue was also highlighted by former TDP MLA Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, when he had visited King George Hospital (KGH) to meet the parents of the victim girl.

After the complaints, Narsipatnam Police have stepped up vigil over the ganja menace. Sub- Inspector of Narsipatnam (Town) G. Diwakar and his team have arrested 43-year-old B. Ramu who was reportedly selling ganja to the youth.

He was reportedly procuring the ganja from interior areas of the Agency and selling them to the youth in small packets. Cases were booked against him under the relevant sections of IPC, including NDPS.

Meanwhile, police teams have been conducting raids at three different colonies under Narsipatnam Police Station limits, since last couple of days, and have picked up as many as 14 youth who were found consuming ganja.

All of them were found to be in the age group of 19 to 21 years. A few of them were caught consuming ganja by converting plastic bottles into makeshift ‘hukkas’, when the police raided an isolated place.

“All of them are either college or school drop-outs or uneducated and involved in various petty works. They procure the ganja that are being sold in packets ranging from ₹50 to ₹100. Steps are being taken to eradicate the ganja menace in the Town,” Mr. Diwakar said.