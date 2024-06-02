GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh: Police constable shoots his son dead in a drunken rage, arrested

Published - June 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

An Armed Reserve (AR) police constable allegedly shot his son dead with his rifle in a drunken state following an argument in Prakasam district on Saturday night.

The constable, identified as Kodamala Prasad Babu, shot his son Seshu Kamal (20) with his service rifle from point-blank range following an argument, just after the latter had dropped him off at the EVM reserve godown.

The constable was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, which reportedly occurred at around 10 p.m. Seshu Kamal recently graduated from college, it is learnt.

The argument between the father and son reportedly occurred after Seshu Kamal asked Prasad Babu for some money. In a fit of rage, Prasad Babu went into the guard room, took his service weapon and fired at his son. Four constables, who were on duty at the guard room, snatched the weapon from the accused and shifted Seshu Kamal to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Ongole Taluka police registered a case against the constable under Section 302 IPC (murder) and Section 27 of the Indian Arms Act, and placed him under arrest. Prasad Babu was later produced in court which remanded him to judicial custody on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police / murder / firearms

