Andhra Pradesh: Police celebrate Ugadi with Lambada tribes

Tribal people urged not to make, sell arrack

It was a special day for the Lambada tribes of Vemireddypalli Thanda, a tiny hamlet located on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, in Krishna district, as the residents celebrated Ugadi festival with the police officers.

More than 50 policemen visited Vemireddypalli Thanda and Kondaparva villages, in Nuzvid sub-division, and celebrated the festival with the tribal people on Friday.

Women offered ‘rotis’ and red chilli pickle, which are traditional dishes in the thandas, to the police officers, who stayed in the village for the day-long celebrations.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, Nuzvid Dy. Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu, along with the Station House Officers (SHO) visited the border villages and enquired with the locals about their livelihood post COVID-19 and security on the borders.

Mr. Kaushal asked the Lambada youth about their education, medical, drinking water and other facilities in the thanda. He enquired about the implementation of the government schemes in the tribal hamlets.

The SP asked the tribal people not to prepare or sell arrack in villages, provide good education to their children and alert the police on ID liquor manufacturing. He appealed to the women in the thandas to help the police in curbing ID liquor menace in the border villages.

“I am studying degree in Nuzvid, but facing trouble to go to college, due to poor transport facilities,” said a student, B. Kavitha. The SP directed the DSP and the CI concerned to speak to the officials concerned and provide better transportation to all tribal hamlets.

Mr. Srinivasulu assured to provide jobs and provide alternative livelihood, if the tribal people stopped manufacture or sale of arrack in thandas. Police have entered into a tie-up with Revenue and other departments and some private companies to offer jobs to the villagers and educated youth, the DSP said.