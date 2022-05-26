Andhra Pradesh: Police ASI arrested on bribery charges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday evening arrested Veldurthi Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Shaik Khadar Vali and another person on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹40,000.

Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said that acting on a phone call and a written complaint received during the ‘Spandana’ programme, a trap was laid.

The ASI and another person, identified as K. Jayanna, caught red-handed near the Police Quarters at Veldurthy while accepting the bribe amount. Jayanna received the money from the complainant and handed it over the ASI.

The complainant, V. Gangadhar, alleged that the ASI had demanded ₹20,000 for recommending to the Circle Inspector of Veldurthi police station not to take him into police custody in connection with a case.