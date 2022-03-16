29 tipplers booked for drinking in public places in Central Zone

Central Zone ACP S. Khadar Basha and Machavaram CI M. Prabhakar at the Moghalrajpuram cave where tipplers were picked up for consuming liquor in the open, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The City police have booked several persons who were allegedly consuming liquor in the open near the Moghalrajpuram cave and State-run liquor shop on Wednesday.

The brazen act by tipplers had been causing severe inconvenience to locals and pedestrians, including school and college students of various educational institutions, in Siddhartha Nagar.

Following a report published by The Hindu on Wednesday, the Machavaram police deployed pickets at the said place and also put up notices warning people of action for causing nuisance to the public.

Machavaram CI M. Prabhakar said the police had picked up several tipplers found consuming liquor on the roadside near the cave in the evening. "We are looking for a permanent solution, including enhancement of street lighting and setting up a bus stop, to keep miscreants at bay," Mr. Prabhakar said.

Special drive

Central Zone ACP S. Khadar Basha said following orders of DCP V. Harshavardhan Raju, a special drive against consumption of liquor in public places was taken up between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. with seven teams of Machavaram, Patamata and Penamaluru police stations in the central zone.

"We have picked up 29 persons at 11 locations and booked them under Section 290 of the IPC," Mr. Basha said. He reiterated that people could dial 100 or inform local police to report such activities in their localities.