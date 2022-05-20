Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram spillway ready for commissioning, announces MEIL

Installation of the last set of hydraulic cylinders completed

The spillway is equipped with 48 radial gates, 98 hydraulic cylinders, and 24 power packs.

The construction of spillway of the Polavaram irrigation project was completed on Friday with the installation of 98 hydraulic cylinders at the project site.

The 10 Reverse Sluice Gates are also equipped with hydraulic cylinders.

The construction and installation of the fish ladder mechanism had also been completed.

Mandated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the fish ladder enables the fish to safely escape into the river.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Chief General Manager M. Muddu Krishna said, “The entire spillway work has been completed, It is ready for commissioning.”

On the other hand, the construction of the 52-metre-high guide bund of the spillway was in full swing.

Polavaram Project Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu, accompanied by MEIL engineers, monitored the final stage of the spillway works – installation of the last phase of hydraulic cylinders.

Meanwhile, Sriram Vedire, Adviser to Union Minister of Jal Shakti, and other experts will review and discuss with the stakeholders the construction of the Earth-Cum-Rock Fill Dam on June 21 and 22 at the project site, it is learnt.