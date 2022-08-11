Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram-displaced families stage protest in Sabari floodwaters

The Polavaram project displaced families staging a protest in the Sabari, at Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday.
T. Appala Naidu CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT) August 11, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:59 IST

About 210 Polavaram project displaced families led by women staged a protest in the floodwaters of the Sabari on Thursday seeking the State government’s intervention to settle the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

The families, who reside on the banks of the river bordering Chhattisgarh, threatened to continue the protest until a concrete assurance was given on the package.

The Sabari, which flows into the State from Chhattisgarh, began inundating the houses of the families located at Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our habitations fall in the +43.6-contour area that faces submergence from the Polavaram project. In July, the Chief Minister had said that those falling within the +41 contour will be rehabilitated by the end of 2022. Our areas get inundated whenever there are floods in the Sabari,” said N. Rejesh Reddy, whose house was inundated.

The Chief Minister, during his visit in July, had said that the government was waiting for funds required to settle the package up to +45.72 contour.

The victims further alleged that they were not being given essential commodities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...