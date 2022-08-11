Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram-displaced families stage protest in Sabari floodwaters

They want the State government to intervene and settle the R&R package

The Polavaram project displaced families staging a protest in the Sabari, at Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday.

About 210 Polavaram project displaced families led by women staged a protest in the floodwaters of the Sabari on Thursday seeking the State government’s intervention to settle the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

The families, who reside on the banks of the river bordering Chhattisgarh, threatened to continue the protest until a concrete assurance was given on the package.

The Sabari, which flows into the State from Chhattisgarh, began inundating the houses of the families located at Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the morning.

“Our habitations fall in the +43.6-contour area that faces submergence from the Polavaram project. In July, the Chief Minister had said that those falling within the +41 contour will be rehabilitated by the end of 2022. Our areas get inundated whenever there are floods in the Sabari,” said N. Rejesh Reddy, whose house was inundated.

The Chief Minister, during his visit in July, had said that the government was waiting for funds required to settle the package up to +45.72 contour.

The victims further alleged that they were not being given essential commodities.