Andhra Pradesh poised to become drone hub of India, says Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has said that Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub for drone technology in the country and attributed it to the ‘visionary leadership’ of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 organised by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on October 22 (Tuesday), the Union Minister lauded the efforts of Mr. Naidu in leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform the State.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted that the recent use of drones during the Vijayawada floods showcased their potential in emergency response and disaster management.

He called this a revolutionary step forward in the use of drone technology, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the use of drone technology in disaster management.

Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu praised the Chief Minister for his long-term vision, recalling the Vision 2020 initiative launched in 1996, which set the groundwork for transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city.

“It was only due to Mr. Naidu‘s forward-thinking policies that Hyderabad has emerged as a global hub for technology. The same foresight is driving Andhra Pradesh to become India’s drone capital,” he said.

The Union Minister underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in leading India through significant reforms, highlighting the increase in air connectivity across the country.

“When Mr. Modi assumed the Prime Minister’s office, there were only 74 airports in India. Today, that number has surpassed 150. We expect over 200 airports in the next 20 years. This is a testament to India’s rapid growth under Mr. Modi’s leadership,” Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu said.

The two-day Drone Summit at Amaravati, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, showcases the State’s commitment to embracing drone technology.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Mr. Naidu, would bring the best drone policy in the country, attracting industry experts and innovators to invest in the State.

Drone Didi Programme

“Andhra Pradesh is already drafting a comprehensive drone policy. With the State’s proactive approach, drone technology will not only boost economic growth but also create employment opportunities, particularly for women through the Drone Didi Programme,” he added.

The Union Minister said that Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to adopt vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) technology and integrate drones into various sectors, including manufacturing and logistics, will position the State as a leader in drone innovation.

The summit’s first day was concluded with a call to drone technology experts to collaborate with the State.

