ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh poised for growth under visionary leadership, asserts Lanka Dinakar

Published - November 11, 2024 06:35 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The annual budget balances welfare and development commendably, says chairman of the 20-Point Programme Committee

Sambasiva Rao M.

Lanka Dinakar

Andhra Pradesh is poised to embark on a developmental path with its 2024-25 budget, which lays focus on both growth and welfare, said Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the State government’s 20-Point Programme Committee. The annual budget, totalling ₹2.94 lakh crore, has earmarked significant allocations in sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation, and rural development, aiming for comprehensive growth, he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key allocations include ₹32,712 crore for capital expenditure on productive sectors and ₹43,402 crore dedicated to agriculture. With 23% of funds set aside for marginalised communities, including SC and ST welfare, the budget strives for inclusive development.

Mr. Dinakar criticised the previous administration under former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for financial mismanagement, claiming it left the State burdened with debt. He highlighted how the current budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a ‘Swarna Andhra’.

With the Central government’s support, projects such as the completion of Amaravati’s construction and the Polavaram project now appear within reach, Mr. Dinakar said, adding that this budget represents Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership to restore fiscal stability and boost the State’s welfare and development trajectory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US