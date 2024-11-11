Andhra Pradesh poised for growth under visionary leadership, asserts Lanka Dinakar

Andhra Pradesh is poised to embark on a developmental path with its 2024-25 budget, which lays focus on both growth and welfare, said Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the State government’s 20-Point Programme Committee. The annual budget, totalling ₹2.94 lakh crore, has earmarked significant allocations in sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation, and rural development, aiming for comprehensive growth, he noted.

Key allocations include ₹32,712 crore for capital expenditure on productive sectors and ₹43,402 crore dedicated to agriculture. With 23% of funds set aside for marginalised communities, including SC and ST welfare, the budget strives for inclusive development.

Mr. Dinakar criticised the previous administration under former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for financial mismanagement, claiming it left the State burdened with debt. He highlighted how the current budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a ‘Swarna Andhra’.

With the Central government’s support, projects such as the completion of Amaravati’s construction and the Polavaram project now appear within reach, Mr. Dinakar said, adding that this budget represents Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership to restore fiscal stability and boost the State’s welfare and development trajectory.