Andhra Pradesh: ‘PM’s photographs missing on schemes implemented with Central funds’

States misusing funds being released by the Centre, alleges Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has expressed dissatisfaction over the missing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the schemes being implemented with the Central government funds.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Ms. Bharati said as many as 50 lakh families benefited in Andhra Pradesh due to the Central government schemes. “But people are not aware of the schemes and programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Janarogya Yojana. Though the Central government has allocated huge funds, the Prime Minister’s photographs are not seen anywhere,” the Union Minister said.

The BJP government at the Centre was working with a federal spirit, she claimed, adding that it was the responsibility of the Central government to allocate funds as per the share of the States. “But the States are misusing the funds,” Ms. Bharati said, urging people to question the State governments that divert the Central funds for other purposes.

In the last seven years, 209 medical colleges were established in the country. Further, 159 medical colleges were sanctioned, she said, and added that post-graduation seats had been increased by 95%.

The Central Government released huge funds for the medical and health sector, she said, informing that it had allocated ₹1,618 crore for construction of AIIMS at Mangalagiri. It was completed in a record time and OP services were available, she said.

The Union Minister said she had inspected AIIMS and the Government General Hospital. “Though all services are available, a few lapses have been noticed,” she said. It was laudable that Andhra Pradesh completed 99% of vaccination against COVID-19, she added.