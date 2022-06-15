Andhra Pradesh: PM will inaugurate AIIMS, Mangalagiri on July 4, says Union Minister

June 15, 2022 19:36 IST

Super-specialty hospital in Anantapur rendered yeomen services during COVID-19 pandemic, says Shobha Karandlaje

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri on July 4, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said, while inspecting a super-specialty hospital here on Wednesday.

“The AIIMS at Mangalagiri is among several facilities established by the Centre across the country to improve the quality of healthcare facilities. In an attempt to provide the best healthcare in remote districts such as Anantapur, this super-specialty hospital was set up at a cost of ₹120 crore,” the Union Minister told the media.

Appreciating the cleanliness at the hospital, she said the patients expressed happiness on the quality of treatment and this is the ‘ultimate certificate’, Ms. Karandlaje said, adding that 150 UG and 70 PG students were training at this super-specialty hospital.

With the help of the PM Cares Funds, Ms. Karandlaje said, ventilators were sent to this hospital with 160 beds equipped with oxygen facilities and 40 ICU beds and this came in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“Cardiac and neurological specialties with a CT scan machine worth ₹10 crore is doing a yeoman service to the rural population. There are doctors and nurses, but there is a shortage of technicians. The district administration will address the issue soon,” she added.

The Centre has spent ₹35,000 crore on development and purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Around 180 crore doses of vaccine have been administered. Around 97% of the population in the country were administered with the first dose, while 87% have got their second dose. Around 20 crore people have taken the third dose too, the Union Minister said.