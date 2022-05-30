Andhra Pradesh: PM Cares financial aid distributed to 28 COVID-orphaned children

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry distributed ₹10 lakh financial aid to 28 children who were orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, at Machilipatnam on Monday.

Taking part in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with District Collector P. Ranjit Bhasha and others, Mr. Balashowry said the financial aid was being provided through the PM Cares for Children scheme introduced by the Prime Minister for the children who lost their parents due to COVID.

Of the 28 children, 17 are from the Krishna district while eight are from the NTR district and three from Eluru district. The cheques were handed over to the guardians of the children.