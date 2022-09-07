Andhra Pradesh: Plea to reinstate Kakani Venkataratnam’s statue at Benz Circle in Vijayawada

It was removed from the junction to facilitate construction of a flyover

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 07, 2022 20:52 IST

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Jai Andhra Movement, founder of Vijayawada-based Kakani Aasaya Saadhana Samithi (KASS) Tarun Kakani on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urging him to direct the authorities concerned to reinstate the statue of freedom fighter late Kakani Venkataratnam at Benz Circle, where it existed in the past.

He also appealed to the Governor to rename the junction as Kakani Circle, in keeping with a GO issued in 1972.

A statue of Kakani Venkataratnam, former Minister for Agriculture and Dairy Development and one of the leaders who led the movement, was removed from the Benz Circle junction in 2018 to facilitate construction of a flyover.

Mr. Tarun Kakani said now that the construction of the flyover had been completed, the statue should be reinstated.

The Benz company that existed here in the past had lost relevance, and renaming the circle after the freedom fighter would be a well deserved tribute to him, Mr. Tarun Kakani said recalling that a circular was also issued on the government plan to rename the circle as Kakani Circle.

He said the 50th anniversary of Jai Andhra Movement would be the right time to do the needful in this regard.

