Andhra Pradesh player wins U-19 national badminton tourney in girls’ individual category

December 17, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The five-day 67th A.P. School Games Federation’s Under-19 National Badminton Tournament came to a close on Saturday, with T. Surya Charishma from the State winning the gold medal in the Girls’ Individual category and Suveer Pradhan from Maharashtra emerging as the winner in the Boys’ Individual category.

The winners were announced by chief guest NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar during the closing ceremony. As many as 325 players from 25 States and eight Union Territories participated in the event.

Congratulating the two players on their victory, Mr. Sampath Kumar said it was a matter of pride that a player from the State had secured the top position, and encouraged all the participants to play with a sporting spirit and win many more such accolades.

The other players who stood in the top five (Girls’ Individuals) are Arya Kargonkar from Maharashtra (second), Rizul from Chandigarh (third), Mounika from Karnataka (fourth) and Samruddhi Bhardwaj from Punjab (fifth).

In Boys’ Individuals category, the top five include Akul Malik from Chandigarh (second), Aryan Tyagi from Rajasthan (third), Shikhar Rallan from Punjab (fourth) and B. Rahul Dravid from Andhra Pradesh (fifth).

