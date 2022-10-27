Andhra Pradesh plans to showcase ‘success’ of Disha app at Chief Secretaries’ conference to be held from January 5 to 7   

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has requested Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to give an opportunity to make a presentation on the innovative programmes of the Andhra Pradesh government at the Chief Secretaries’ conference.

In a video-conference with the Chief Secretaries of all the States on Thursday, Mr. Rajiv Gauba said the second edition of the Chief Secretaries’ conference would be organised from January 5 to 7, 2023.

An Organising Committee under the supervision of NITI Aayog was making arrangements for the conference, which was aimed at sharing the best practices being adopted by the States and Union Territories. “It will be helpful and resourceful to understand the welfare programmes and schemes being implemented by the States and Union Territories,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sameer Saharma said the Andhra Pradesh government had launched the Disha app, an initiative for the safety of women. Steps were being taken to showcase the success of the app at the conference, he said.

Special Chief Secretaries Praveen Kumar and Ajay Jain, Principal Secretaries M.T. Krishna Babu, M. Ravichandra, and Anil Kumar Singhal were present.