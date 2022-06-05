Andhra Pradesh: Piyush Goyal prays at Tirumala

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family members, the Union Minister arrived at the temple’s main entrance to a warm reception by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and the temple priests.

After offering prayers, he was presented ‘prasadam, while the priests showered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ on him.