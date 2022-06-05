Andhra Pradesh: Piyush Goyal prays at Tirumala
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Sunday.
Accompanied by his family members, the Union Minister arrived at the temple’s main entrance to a warm reception by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and the temple priests.
After offering prayers, he was presented ‘prasadam, while the priests showered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ on him.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.