Andhra Pradesh: Physics will provide great opportunity for continuous experiments, says Centurion University V-C

April 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZINAAGARAM

Centurion University of Technology and Management-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju on Friday said that the physics would provide great opportunity for professors and lecturers to continue their research which would benefit the society in many ways.

The university organised a workshop on ‘Innovative Experiments in Optics.’

Speaking on the occasion, he said that constant research would help professors and teachers to update their knowledge and explain lessons confidently to the students. He lauded Assistant Professor of Physics of Government Degree College-Rajam Joga Chandrasekhara Rao who had won many national level prizes for his experiments.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao said that a team of physics lecturers and teachers had designed parallel rays producer device to explain properties of light such as refraction, reflection, propagation and others in a simple way to students.