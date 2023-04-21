ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Physically challenged persons can also do wonders, says Deputy Speaker

April 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing physically challenged persons in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday said that the differently-abled persons would be able to do wonders if they were given moral and financial support at the initial stage. On behalf of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), he distributed artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons in Cantonment of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government had supplied ₹2.7 crore worth limbs to 2,027 persons in the district and more camps would be conducted to identify eligible persons. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and other officials were present in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US