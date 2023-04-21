Andhra Pradesh: Physically challenged persons can also do wonders, says Deputy Speaker

April 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday said that the differently-abled persons would be able to do wonders if they were given moral and financial support at the initial stage. On behalf of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), he distributed artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons in Cantonment of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government had supplied ₹2.7 crore worth limbs to 2,027 persons in the district and more camps would be conducted to identify eligible persons. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and other officials were present in the camp.