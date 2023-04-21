HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Physically challenged persons can also do wonders, says Deputy Speaker

April 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing physically challenged persons in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing physically challenged persons in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday said that the differently-abled persons would be able to do wonders if they were given moral and financial support at the initial stage. On behalf of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), he distributed artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons in Cantonment of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government had supplied ₹2.7 crore worth limbs to 2,027 persons in the district and more camps would be conducted to identify eligible persons. Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and other officials were present in the camp.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.