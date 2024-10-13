GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh PGCET 2024: Sri Venkateswara University announces spot admissions for PG courses

Candidates who secured ranks in PGCET 2024 can attend the spot admissions to be conducted by the Directorate of Admissions on October 14 and 15 along with their original certificates

Published - October 13, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Sri Venkateswara University campus in Tirupati

Sri Venkateswara University announced spot admissions to fill up the vacant seats in the post graduate courses such as M.A., M.Com and M.Sc.

Candidates who secured ranks in the PGCET 2024 can attend the spot admissions to be conducted by the Directorate of Admissions on October 14 and 15 along with their original certificates, Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu stated in a release. For further details, the Director (Admissions) Ramesh Babu can be contacted at 0877 – 224 8589.

Similarly, candidates who secured Ph.D. seats through RCET-2023-24 will have to report at the office of Director of Admissions from October 14 to 19.

