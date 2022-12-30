ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Petromax street in Srikakulam will be renamed after famous artist Vaddadi Papayya, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

December 30, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and others taking part in the centenary celebrations of famous artist Vaddadi Papayya in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday assured to rename Petromax street after famous artist Vaddadi Papayya as he had brought laurels to Srikakuam district with his wonderful paintings.

Speaking as a chief guest in the centenary celebrations of Vaddadi Papayya, Mr. Prasada Rao said that he would request the government for renaming the street as the famous artist had lived there near the 7-Road Junction of Srikakulam.

He congratulated Sri Sumitra Kala Samiti president Ippili Sankara Sarma, executive secretary Pulakhandam Srinivasa Rao and others for conducting the cenetenary celebrations and organising a wonderful painting exhibition on the premises. He presented Visista Smaraka Puraskaram to artist Sunkari Chalapati Rao and felicitated Papayya’s wife Lakshmi Mangamma. Sumitra Kala Samiti members Konchada Someswara Rao, Polumahanti Jaganmohana Rao, Nikku Appanna, Mandavilli Ravi and others were present.

