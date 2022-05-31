Andhra Pradesh: Petroleum dealers stop purchasing fuel

Vizianagaram Petroleum Dealers’ Association on Tuesday did not purchase diesel or petrol from oil marketing companies (OMCs ), as part of their protest against no increase in their commission in the wake of sudden cut in excise duty by the Central government.

As many as 160 petrol filling stations stopped purchase of petrol and diesel, demanding immediate repayment of the excise duty which was collected from them prior to reduction in the fuel prices. The Central government recently slashed petrol price by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by nearly ₹7 per litre.

Association president G. Nagi Reddy said that the petrol filling station owners had incurred huge losses with the sudden reduction in the fuel prices.

He said that dynamic pricing system which would ensure transparency in purchases from the OMCs and sale of fuel in retail outlets.