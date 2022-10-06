Andhra Pradesh: Personality test back in recruitment for Group-I services

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates aspiring for Group-I services will now have to take a personality test owing to the decision taken by the government to re-introduce personal interviews.

In what it called a “historic move” aimed to “bring in utmost transparency and foster total trust,” the government had banned personal interviews for recruitments made by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in June 2021, and said that all job categories would henceforth be filled through written examinations only.

But an order issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on September 30 had said the personality test for recruiting higher level posts of Group-I services was being restored for “effective and efficient delivery of public services.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the commission said a very efficient “Personality Test” would be designed after studying the best practices being followed by other State commissions across the country.

“The idea is to bring in more objectivity as part of a slew of reforms being planned,” said an official.