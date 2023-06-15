Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani shows ‘chappals’ and warns JSP chief Pawan Kalyan against provoking YSRCP cadres

June 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has advised Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to desist from provoking the ruling party cadres.

Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on June 15 (Thursday), Mr. Nani said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan has shown one chappal and warned the YSRCP leaders. I am showing two chappals and warning him against resorting to such unacceptable acts in politics.”

Alleging that the JSP chief was striving only to make Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister, Mr. Nani said, “In the process, Mr. Pawan Kalyan is doing injustice to those who trust him.”

Stating that the TDP, the JSP and the BJP would jointly contest the 2024 general elections, Mr. Nani dared Mr. Pawan Kalyan to admit the same in public instead of confusing the voters.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has done a blunder by siding with Mr. Naidu, who is allegedly involved in the murder of Kapu leader Vangaveeti Ranga,” the YSRCP leader said.

Taxes on films

Referring to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s allegation that the YSRCP government was creating hurdles in the screening of his movies in the State and imposing taxes on films, Mr. Nani said, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan has released only a couple of movies in the last four years. Imposing taxes is nothing new.”

Taxes were there even during the TDP term. But the TDP, the BJP and the JSP were in an alliance then. Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have questioned Mr. Naidu then instead of making false allegations against the government now, he said.

Referring to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s remark that he would gladly accept the Chief Minister’s post if offered, the YSRCP leader said, “The post is not given as a charity. It has to be won by impressing and convincing the people.”