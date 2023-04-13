Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani dares Naidu to come for debate on development of Machilipatnam

April 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has criticised Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring his promise of developing Machilipatnam during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on April 13 (Thursday), Mr. Nani, who was also former Minister, said that Mr. Naidu Naidu was casting aspersions on the government even as it was taking steps to lay the stone for construction of the Machilipatnam port next month.

Listing the promises reportedly made by Mr. Naidu during the 2014 elections such as construction of Machilipatnam port, establishment of IT companies, promotion of shrimp farming and agriculture and allied sectors, housing for poor, and laying of new railway line between Machilipatnam and Repalle, Mr. Nani said, “None of these promises have been fulfilled.”

The former Minister dared Mr. Naidu to come for an open debate on the welfare and developmental activities undertaken in Machilipatnam during the YSRCP and the previous TDP terms.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to lay the stone for the port works during mid-May. The facility will come into operation in two years with four berths,” he said.

The government had also given house sites to 25,000 people in and around Machilipatnam. It also extended power subsidy and drinking water facility for those engaged in the imitation jewellery industry, he said.

VSP privatisation

Reacting to Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s remarks that the Centre dropped the move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant because of his government’s plan to participate in the Expression of Interest (EoI), Mr. Nani said it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had initially written to the Centre to allocate captive mines to the plant and opposed the strategic disinvestment, besides suggesting several alternatives to bail it out from losses.

Taking a dig at the remarks made by Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, he alleged that that the Minister was intentionally resorting to slinging mud on the YSRCP government to gain political mileage.

“If the Telangana government is committed to the welfare of Andhra Pradesh, why is it opposing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme? Why did it illegally construct the Dindi and Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation projects?” Mr. Nani asked.