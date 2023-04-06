Andhra Pradesh: People’s trust has helped BJP come to power in 18 States, says Somu Veerraju

April 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has said his party is in power in 18 States as it has earned the trust of the people.

Participating as chief guest in the BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations at its office here on April 6 (Thursday), Mr. Veerraju said it was for this reason that party had become the world’s largest political outfit under the “internationally acclaimed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The BJP is going ahead with the development agenda across the country in tune with the ideals espoused by its founding fathers,” he asserted.

Mr. Veerraju said it was because of the party’s vision and leadership of Mr. Modi that India had come of age on the global stage and was poised to play a crucial role in the future.

He exhorted the cadres not to forget the party’s origins in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which came into existence in 1951, and how it evolved into the “dynamic BJP over the next three decades.”

BJP leaders B. Sriram, D. Umamaheswara Raju, Ravindra Reddy, Surya Teja and B. Ratna Kumari weres present.