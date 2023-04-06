ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: People’s trust has helped BJP come to power in 18 States, says Somu Veerraju

April 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP is going ahead with the development agenda across the country in tune with the ideals espoused by its founding fathers, says the party State president

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju trying his hand at painting the party symbol on the wall, on the occasion of its Foundation Day in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has said his party is in power in 18 States as it has earned the trust of the people.

Participating as chief guest in the BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations at its office here on April 6 (Thursday), Mr. Veerraju said it was for this reason that party had become the world’s largest political outfit under the “internationally acclaimed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The BJP is going ahead with the development agenda across the country in tune with the ideals espoused by its founding fathers,” he asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veerraju said it was because of the party’s vision and leadership of Mr. Modi that India had come of age on the global stage and was poised to play a crucial role in the future.

He exhorted the cadres not to forget the party’s origins in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which came into existence in 1951, and how it evolved into the “dynamic BJP over the next three decades.”

BJP leaders B. Sriram, D. Umamaheswara Raju, Ravindra Reddy, Surya Teja and B. Ratna Kumari weres present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US