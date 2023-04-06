HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: People’s trust has helped BJP come to power in 18 States, says Somu Veerraju

The BJP is going ahead with the development agenda across the country in tune with the ideals espoused by its founding fathers, says the party State president

April 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Somu Veerraju trying his hand at painting the party symbol on the wall, on the occasion of its Foundation Day in Vijayawada on Thursday.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju trying his hand at painting the party symbol on the wall, on the occasion of its Foundation Day in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has said his party is in power in 18 States as it has earned the trust of the people.

Participating as chief guest in the BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations at its office here on April 6 (Thursday), Mr. Veerraju said it was for this reason that party had become the world’s largest political outfit under the “internationally acclaimed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The BJP is going ahead with the development agenda across the country in tune with the ideals espoused by its founding fathers,” he asserted.

Mr. Veerraju said it was because of the party’s vision and leadership of Mr. Modi that India had come of age on the global stage and was poised to play a crucial role in the future.

He exhorted the cadres not to forget the party’s origins in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which came into existence in 1951, and how it evolved into the “dynamic BJP over the next three decades.”

BJP leaders B. Sriram, D. Umamaheswara Raju, Ravindra Reddy, Surya Teja and B. Ratna Kumari weres present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.