Andhra Pradesh: People’s mandate only way to thwart YSRCP’s ‘politics of repression’, says PDF

Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation announces candidates for MLC elections, scheduled to be held in February and March, 2023

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) MLC V. Balasubrahmanyam on Sunday said that the people’s mandate was crucial to effectively counter the ‘political repression’ unleashed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State.

Addressing a meeting organised by Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) to introduce the candidates backed by it, the PDF and other organisations for the MLC elections slated for February and March, 2023, Mr. Balasubrahmanyam said honest and upright candidates with clean track record were needed in the House to question the government’s failures and its ‘anti-people policies’.

The MLC alleged that the government wanted to dissolve the Legislative Council, as it faced stiff opposition by the PDF members to pass the Bills it had formulated to have its way. The senior PDF leader said even if the Council was dissolved, the members would remain with the people and fight for their cause.

MLC K. S. Lakshmana Rao said that the PDF had always been in the forefront in resisting the policies that were detrimental to the interests of teachers, students, the education sector and the people at large. It had been fighting relentlessly to protect the rights of teachers, regularisation of the services of contract and outsourced employees, seeking jobs for the unemployed youth and social justice to all sections, he said.

He said there was a need to increase the number of PDF members in the Council to continue the fight and to achieve the goals.

UTF State president N. Venkateswarlu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad announced the candidature of P. Babu Reddy as MLC candidate from East Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency and M. Venkateswara Reddy from the Graduates’ constituency, Kathi Narasimha Reddy from West Rayalaseema Teacher’s constituency and Pothula Nagaraju from Graduates’ constituency and K. Ramaprabha from north Andhra districts’ Graduates’ constituency.

They said the State committee of the UTF would extend support to their candidatures in the MLC elections. Leaders of State Teachers’ Union and other organisations also extended their support to the candidates announced by the UTF.