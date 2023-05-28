HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: People will repose faith in Chandrababu Naidu in the next elections, says former Vizianagaram municipal chairperson

‘Only TDP chief will be able to implement welfare schemes and esure speedy development of North Andhra region’

May 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanakamahalakshmi speaking to the media after offering tributes to N.T. Rama Rao’s statue in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanakamahalakshmi speaking to the media after offering tributes to N.T. Rama Rao’s statue in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanakamahalakshmi on Sunday said that the people would repose faith in former chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as they were dissatisfied with the ‘poor ‘administration and unprecedented tax burden in the State. She garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that only Mr. Naidu would be able to implement all welfare schemes and ensure speedy development of the region. TDP-Vizinaagaram city president Prasadula Laxmiprasad said that the recent victory of TDP in North Andhra MLC election indicated the mood of the people. Several leaders recalled the contribution of N.T. Rama Rao to Vizianagaram district as well as other parts of the State.

