Andhra Pradesh: People will repose faith in Chandrababu Naidu in the next elections, says former Vizianagaram municipal chairperson

May 28, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former municipal chairperson Prasadula Kanakamahalakshmi on Sunday said that the people would repose faith in former chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as they were dissatisfied with the ‘poor ‘administration and unprecedented tax burden in the State. She garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that only Mr. Naidu would be able to implement all welfare schemes and ensure speedy development of the region. TDP-Vizinaagaram city president Prasadula Laxmiprasad said that the recent victory of TDP in North Andhra MLC election indicated the mood of the people. Several leaders recalled the contribution of N.T. Rama Rao to Vizianagaram district as well as other parts of the State.