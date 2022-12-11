  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Andhra Pradesh people will reject TDP and Naidu outright in 2024 elections, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

December 11, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy interacting with Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy and YSRCP leaders at Kadiri on Sunday.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy interacting with Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy and YSRCP leaders at Kadiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The people of Andhra Pradesh rejected the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its president N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 elections and their political chapter will come to a close in the 2024 elections, Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

Participating in the housewarming ceremony of former Single Window president T. Jagadeeswara Reddy and Forest Development Corporation Director T. Jyothi at Nambulapoolakunta in Sri Sathya Sai District on December 11 (Sunday), Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy made a fun of the ‘Idhemi Kharma’ programme launched by the TDP.

“The people of the State, after witnessing the TDP rule for five years, thought of ‘Idhemi Kharma’ and defeated the party hands down in 2019. The TDP is awaiting a similar fate in the 2024 elections too,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Some people who have lost their land to the Solar City at N.P. Kunta in Sri Sathya Sai District met Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and demanded immediate settlement of the compensation amount. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy promised to look into the issue and settle it at the earliest.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.