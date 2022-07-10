Andhra Pradesh: People vexed with YSRCP government, says Pawan Kalyan

‘It has failed to address people’s issues, and the grievances being received vouch for it’

JSP president Pawan Kalyan greeting people at the ‘Janavani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ programme in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan received 539 grievances during the second ‘Janavani - Janasena Bharosa’ programme organised by the party here on Sunday.

The programme went on for nine hours as Mr. Pawan Kalyan, besides receiving the grievances in person, also interacted with the people.

Members of the Electricity Contract Employees’ Joint Action Committee, which has more than 23,000 members, in its grievance, accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of not fulfilling his promise on regularising their services.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, like in Sri Lanka, the people of Andhra Pradesh too would soon revolt against the YSRCP government. He said the people of the State were vexed with the government and the persons at the helm of affairs.

He said the YSRCP government was getting cases booked on persons questioning its policies. Even YSRCP leaders were not spared, the JSP leader added.

He said the number of grievances being submitted at the programme bear testimony to the fact that the government failed in addressing people’s issues.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would stand by the people and fight against the government to get their grievances resolved.