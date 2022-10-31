Andhra Pradesh: People urged to take part in legal services campaign for aid, knowledge

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 20:58 IST

AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary M. Babitha requested the public to participate in the National Legal Services Campaign launched in virtual mode by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Chairman and Chief Justice of India-designate Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday, to avail themselves of legal assistance and gain knowledge of the basic enactments and various welfare schemes.

Under the aegis of NALSA and APSLSA, legal services institutions in the State are conducting outreach campaigns in villages.

Ms. Babitha stated in a press release that the campaign consisted of a pan-India campaign on the theme Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach for bridging the gap between institutions and the underprivileged, and  “Haq_humara_bhi_to_hai@75”, a campaign for providing basic legal assistance to persons confined in prisons and child care  institutions to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

