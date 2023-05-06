ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: People should focus on health and fitness, says Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy

May 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy inaugurating Maks Dan and Fitness studio in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Saturday asked people of all age groups to give utmost priority to health and fitness. He formally inaugurated MAKS Dance and Fitness Studio at Mudidam village, on the outskirts of Fort City, and located on Vizianaagaram-Visakhpatnam route.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the fitness through dance was catching attention of people from all age groups across the world. The founder of the studio Ravi K Manda said dance was helping many to get functional fitness with the guidance of well-trained coaches. Managing Director of the centre Abhisekh and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US