Andhra Pradesh: people do not believe the words of Chandrababu Naidu, says former Minister Perni Nani

December 02, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

‘TDP chief had committed innumerable follies and cheated minorities, SCs, STs and BCs’

The Hindu Bureau

Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) | Photo Credit: File photo

People are not in a position to believe the words of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, alleged the former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) at a press conference at the YSR Congress Party office at Tadepalli on Friday. He criticised that Mr. Naidu had committed innumerable follies and cheated minorities, SCs, STs and BCs.

Mr. Nani said that people are considering Mr. Naidu as the biggest misfortune that has befallen them.  Observing there is no count of the follies committed by the TDP leader during his regime, the YSRCP leader said that the TDP president’s image has gone down deep. 

He criticised that Mr. Naidu sought the mandate of the people in the 2024 elections saying it would be the last elections for him, has now changed his stance and begun saying it would be the last elections for the people. He said that the TDP president’s political career would not be revived despite all the dramas.

Mr. Nani said that after the 2024 elections, Mr. Naidu will be cooling his heels repenting over his backstabbing of NTR and his other sins.

Objecting to the claims of the TDP president that attempts are being made to eliminate him, the former Minister said there is no need for anyone to kill Mr. Naidu who had already lost his credibility in the society and tarnished his image by his own doings. 

He said the TDP chief, who till recently campaigned that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been turning the state into Sri Lanka with his welfare programmes, has now begun misleading the people saying he would continue all of them if voted to power in the next elections. 

