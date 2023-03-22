Andhra Pradesh: People chose TDP in MLC polls for a secure future, says Chandrababu Naidu

March 22, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 22 (Wednesday) said that people of Andhra Pradesh had spelt out their ‘preference for a secure future’ by casting their votes in favour of the TDP-backed candidates in the recently-concluded MLC elections.

Mr. Naidu participated in Ugadi celebrations at the party office and addressed the party leaders. The MLC poll results came as a ‘rude shock’ to many in the State.

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of threatening the voters, Mr. Naidu said the voters came out in open support of the TDP-backed nominees as they were vexed with ‘YSRP’s misrule’.

Greeting people of the State on the occasion of ‘Sobhakrut Nama Ugadi’, Mr. Naidu expressed hope that this year would be a harbinger of good tidings for the agriculture sector. “Farmers across the country should remain happy and their income should increase,” he said, raising concern over rising prices of essential commodities and the increasing burden of taxes on the common man in the State.

He said Telugus were known for their talent and they held high positions across the globe. “I pray to the Almighty that the Telugu community prosper,” he said.

Later, Mr. Naidu felicitated priests including Pulapula Venkata Phanikumar Sarma.