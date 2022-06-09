Andhra Pradesh: People aged below 60 struggle for COVID-19 precautionary doses

Vaccines not available at authorised private hospitals in Kurnool and Anantapur

With the rise in coronavirus infections in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the demand for precautionary dose of vaccine has gone up in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. However, the authorised private hospitals are not administering the doses.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it mandatory for all flight passengers to wear mask during the travel period and specified deboarding in case the rule is violated. In such a scenario, many students going abroad for studies and people who have planned their journey are keen on getting administered with the precautionary dose.

As per the norms laid down by the Union Ministry of Health, only those aged above 60 years are given a precautionary dose free of cost. They can get themselves registered for the dose on the CoWIN app and generate a certificate. However, those aged below 60 years need to pay for the precautionary dose at the authorised private hospitals.

In Kurnool district, Medicover Hospital is authorised to administer the precautionary doses, said Kurnool DM&HO B. Rama Giddaiah. In Anantapur, KIMS Saveera and Akbar Eye Hospital in Anantapur district can administer the vaccine, said District Immunisation Officer P. Yugandhar.

These hospitals, when contacted on Thursday, said that they were not administering the precautionary dose.

Many people have reportedly gone to Hyderabad or Bengaluru to get the precautionary doses and get the certificates generated.

In the 15 years to 18 years category, the targeted 2.39 lakh children have been covered, while the targeted 29 lakh in the above 18 year category have been administered with both the doses of the vaccine. From March onwards, many have become eligible for precautionary doses, said the officials.

Some private hospitals said that once a vial of vaccine was opened it needed to be administered to at least 10 people to prevent wastage. However, the hospitals were finding it difficult to get at least 10 persons on a single day.

In Anantapur district, 2.12 lakh people in the age group of 15 and 18 have been vaccinated. In the above 18-year-old category, 32.89 lakh persons have got the jab. In the 12 to 15 year category, more than 1.95 lakh children have been vaccinated in Anantapur district, while the number for the category in Kurnool district is 1.45 lakh.