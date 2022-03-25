Andhra Pradesh: pending court cases irk Nellore Collector

SPSR Nellore Collector K.V. N. Chakradhar Babu on Friday expressed his displeasure over the huge pendency of court cases in the wake of the subordinate officers concerned not filing counter-affidavits in cases filed in the Andhra Pradesh High court.

During a review meeting, the Collector observed that counter-affidavits from the subordinate officers concerned in the district were pending in 686 cases before the High Court. A maximum number of 262 cases related to Revenue Department followed by Panchayat Raj Department (144 cases) and Water Resources Department (55 cases).

It is unfortunate that, response is still awaited in connection with contempt of court petition in 112 cases as the staff concerned remain indifferent, the Collector said and warned that the officers concerned would face consequences, if they did not file counter-affidavits within a reasonable time. They might be subjected to even imprisonment by court in such cases, he cautioned.