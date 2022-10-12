Andhra Pradesh: Peddireddi visits slain YSRCP leader’s village, assures kin of all support

The Andhra Pradesh government will stand behind the family of the slain YSR Congress Party leader Chowluru Ramakrishna Reddy, said Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who is also Rayalaseema Regional Coordinator of the party, had come to Chowluru village to pay homage to Ramakrishna Reddy, who was killed by three unidentified persons on Friday night(October 7). Ramakrishna Reddy was getting out of the car when the trio reportedly threw chilli powder into his eyes before hacking him to death with sickles. His family members alleged foul play as the CCTV camera connections were cut off in that area.

When the Minister was on his way back after interacting with family members, supporters of Ramakrishna Reddy stopped his convoy and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The police intervened and held talks with the agitating party workers, who expressed anger over the incident and alleged that some people within the par ty were against Ramakrishna Reddy.

The Minister assured them that the culprits would be punished, recalling that Ramakrishna Reddy was the first person to hoist the YSRCP flag in Hindupur and that he was close to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family.