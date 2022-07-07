Andhra Pradesh: Peace committee meeting held ahead of Bakrid in Rayachoti

Temporary slaughterhouses being set up

The Annamayya district administration conducted a peace committee meeting under the chairmanship of Collector P.S. Girisha on Thursday, ahead of the celebration of Bakrid festival on July 10.

The Bakrid festival should be celebrated with peace, harmony, and devotion, he said.

The officials of various departments and elders of religious communities and Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kamal took part in the meeting.

The Collector said that people representing various social, cultural, and religious groups should come forward to ensure religious harmony. He suggested all sensitive issues, how small they may be, should be immediately reported to the police.

The committee members said some untoward incidents were reported during teh celebrations in Rayachoti in 2015. Collective efforts were made to usher in a peaceful atmosphere, they said.

The market yard authorities informed the Collector that temporary slaughterhouses were being set up at the fruit mandi in Rayachoti, and near Hasan Baba Dargah in Bandlapenta.

The Collector instructed the municipal officials to dig pits at slaughterhouses to ensure proper disposal of waste, besides maintaining sanitation. “Even though the COVID-19 scenario is not alarming, all the protocols should be followed,” said the Collector.

Additional SP Raj Kamal said that security arrangements were being made to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. “If there are any problem, please bring it to the notice of police,” he appealed to the people.